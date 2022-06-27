IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • FBI manhunt underway for fugitive in connection to girlfriend's death in Mexico

    03:12

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

  • ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

    03:31

  • Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children

    00:39

  • British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.

    02:38

  • Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

    02:36

  • Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

    02:56

  • FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

    00:24

  • Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    04:28

  • U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba

    03:44

  • WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health

    02:48

  • Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors

    02:41

  • A look at the dark history of indigenous boarding schools in North America

    09:31

  • Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention, according to state media

    02:43

  • U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes

    03:23

  • Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

    11:17

  • Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border

    02:45

  • Pentagon investigates whether American service member attacked U.S. base in Syria

    01:32

  • FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax Covid vaccine

    03:29

NBC News

U.S. Navy WWII destroyer 'Sammy B' becomes the deepest wreck yet discovered

00:36

The USS Samuel B. Roberts, popularly known as the "Sammy B," which was sunk by a Japanese warship in 1944, has been found in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 22,916 feet.June 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • FBI manhunt underway for fugitive in connection to girlfriend's death in Mexico

    03:12

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

  • ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

    03:31

  • Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children

    00:39

  • British government approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to U.S.

    02:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All