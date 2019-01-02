U.S. officials fire tear gas into Mexico to repel migrants at border

Latino

U.S. officials fire tear gas over border into Mexico to repel migrants

01:04

U.S. officials fired tear gas over the southern border into Mexico to repel about 150 migrants from crossing over.Jan. 2, 2019

