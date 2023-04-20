IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of American kids separated from family under 'zero tolerance' policy, say advocates

    03:42

  • Questions grow after surveillance video shows deadly migrant center fire

    03:19

  • Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

    05:07

  • U.S. and Canada strike new deal to turn back asylum seekers

    03:26

  • U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers

    03:18

  • Group of Mexican women help feed thousands of migrants on their journeys 

    04:13

  • Surge of migrants attempt forced entry at Texas border

    02:55

  • Biden considers controversial family detention border policy

    05:14

  • U.S.-Canada border sees migrant surge as temperatures plummet

    05:59

  • Biden administration faces possible lawsuit over plan to block migrants

    04:24

  • Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea

    05:19

  • Title 42 immigration rule could expire on May 11

    03:37

  • Afghan brothers reunite after U.S. immigration system separated them

    05:04

  • Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions

    03:43

  • Migrants landings increase along U.S. borders

    03:26

  • Federal authorities arrive in Florida after surge of migrants

    02:43

  • Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station

    01:07

  • Biden makes first presidential trip to border as migrant crisis rages

    02:59

  • Asylum seekers continue to arrive in Florida Keys amid influx

    03:24

NBC News

U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration

02:17

Benjamin Ziff, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, says that changes to Biden’s migration policy allows Cubans a safer route to the U.S.April 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    U.S. says new parole program reduces use of ‘dangerous avenues’ for migration

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of American kids separated from family under 'zero tolerance' policy, say advocates

    03:42

  • Questions grow after surveillance video shows deadly migrant center fire

    03:19

  • Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

    05:07

  • U.S. and Canada strike new deal to turn back asylum seekers

    03:26

  • U.S. and Canada expected to make new deal to keep out asylum seekers

    03:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All