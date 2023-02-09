U.S. search and rescue teams arrive in Turkey to help earthquake relief

- Now Playing
U.S. search and rescue teams arrive in Turkey to help earthquake relief00:43
- UP NEXT
Rescuers save baby trapped under collapsed building in Turkey00:54
At least 3 U.S. citizens killed in Turkey earthquake00:19
'Everyone was scared': Young earthquake survivors in Syria share experiences01:17
China’s surveillance reach far more extensive than previously known, Blinken says01:12
U.S. training Somali troops to fight Al Qaeda subsidiary al-Shabab02:18
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria rising sharply02:55
President Erdogan visits Turkish earthquake victims01:20
Watch: President Zelenskyy meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace01:03
'Freedom will win': Zelenskyy tells U.K. lawmakers01:27
Watch: Israeli team rescues earthquake survivors in Turkey00:36
‘We haven’t slept’ since powerful earthquake struck Turkey, UNICEF worker says03:28
Newborn baby rescued from earthquake rubble in Syria03:02
Syrian man mourns 25 family members lost in catastrophic earthquake01:14
New Zealand police recover 3.2 tons of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean01:02
Watch: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in U.K.00:27
Drone video reveals destruction, mortuary shows human cost of Turkish earthquake01:00
Video shows mom and young son saved from collapsed apartment00:51
3-year-old boy rescued from flattened apartment 43 hours after Turkish quake00:46
Inside Bakhmut as devastated Ukrainian city targeted by Russian attacks02:56
- Now Playing
U.S. search and rescue teams arrive in Turkey to help earthquake relief00:43
- UP NEXT
Rescuers save baby trapped under collapsed building in Turkey00:54
At least 3 U.S. citizens killed in Turkey earthquake00:19
'Everyone was scared': Young earthquake survivors in Syria share experiences01:17
China’s surveillance reach far more extensive than previously known, Blinken says01:12
U.S. training Somali troops to fight Al Qaeda subsidiary al-Shabab02:18
Play All