U.S. senators visit Ukraine, issue warning to Putin

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation04:27
Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights05:16
Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses05:43
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation02:57
McConnell: Biden's voting reform speech was 'profoundly unpresidential'02:11
Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation04:31
SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation02:35
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates02:40
Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address02:30
Pelosi honors heroes who defended Capitol before moment of silence02:11
Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot02:03
Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 605:11
DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats01:54
Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot07:21
McConnell: 'Beyond distasteful' for Democrats to link voting rights and January 601:48
Capitol Police chief testifies on 'significant improvements' made since January 605:49
Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence03:08
Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary02:28
U.S. senators visit Ukraine, issue warning to Putin00:52
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials in Ukraine to show solidarity and speak out against Russian aggression.Jan. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation04:27
Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights05:16
Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses05:43
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation02:57