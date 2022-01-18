IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation

    04:27

  • Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights

    05:16

  • Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

    05:43

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation

    02:57

  • McConnell: Biden's voting reform speech was 'profoundly unpresidential'

    02:11

  • Biden calls to end filibuster to pass voting rights legislation

    04:31

  • SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation

    02:35

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates

    02:40

  • Biden condemns lies of ‘defeated former President’ Trump in Jan. 6 address

    02:30

  • Pelosi honors heroes who defended Capitol before moment of silence

    02:11

  • Lack of Republican support during Jan. 6 events shows Congress remains divided over riot

    02:03

  • Pelosi leads House in moment of silence on anniversary of January 6

    05:11

  • DeSantis says Jan. 6 is 'Christmas' for Democrats

    01:54

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • McConnell: 'Beyond distasteful' for Democrats to link voting rights and January 6

    01:48

  • Capitol Police chief testifies on 'significant improvements' made since January 6

    05:49

  • Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

    03:08

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

    02:28

NBC News

U.S. senators visit Ukraine, issue warning to Putin

00:52

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials in Ukraine to show solidarity and speak out against Russian aggression.Jan. 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation

    04:27

  • Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights

    05:16

  • Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

    05:43

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

    02:05

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation

    02:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All