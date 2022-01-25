‘Thank you for your support’: Ukrainian minister greets planeload of U.S. military aid
“Russian soldiers sent to Ukraine at the behest of the Kremlin will face fierce resistance,” said U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kristina Kvien at a briefing held on the tarmac at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv.Jan. 25, 2022
