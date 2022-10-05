U.S., South Korean live-fire drill goes awry as missile fails after launch

US, South Korea fire back after North Korea’s missile over Japan02:03
- Now Playing
U.S., South Korean live-fire drill goes awry as missile fails after launch00:54
- UP NEXT
North Korean missile launch prompts bombing drill by U.S., South Korean jets00:48
Sirens sound as North Korean missile flies over Japan01:03
Harris to visit Demilitarized Zone after North Korea tests ballistic missile02:17
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declares victory over Covid pandemic01:28
North Korea's Kim warns he's ready to use nuclear war deterrent00:44
U.S. warns North Korea against conducting nuclear test01:02
South Korean, U.S. warplanes conduct show of strength00:39
South Korea holds missile drill in response to North's missile launches00:26
North Korea's Kim Jong Un leads thousands at soldier's funeral00:50
Kim slams North Korea's Covid response as 'immature'00:47
North Korea's Kim inspects pharmacies as Covid cases increase00:51
North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported02:30
Kim Jong Un visits North Korea’s Covid crisis headquarters00:51
North Korea's Kim wears face mask as first Covid cases acknowledged00:37
Why Pyongyang's penthouses are not necessarily for North Korea's elite01:16
North Korea state media release video of Kim Jung Un at ICBM launch00:58
North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile towards the sea00:27
North Korea launches long-range missile towards Japanese waters00:51
US, South Korea fire back after North Korea’s missile over Japan02:03
- Now Playing
U.S., South Korean live-fire drill goes awry as missile fails after launch00:54
- UP NEXT
North Korean missile launch prompts bombing drill by U.S., South Korean jets00:48
Sirens sound as North Korean missile flies over Japan01:03
Harris to visit Demilitarized Zone after North Korea tests ballistic missile02:17
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declares victory over Covid pandemic01:28
Play All