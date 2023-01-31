IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. pledges more advanced military support for South Korea

U.S. pledges more advanced military support for South Korea

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea.Jan. 31, 2023

