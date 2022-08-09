IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three Palestinian militants killed in West Bank days after Gaza ceasefire

    01:14

  • Nancy Pelosi talks Trump FBI raid, Taiwan trip, midterm elections

    12:19
  • Now Playing

    U.S. to return 30 stolen ancient artifacts to Cambodia

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Taiwan holds live-fire artillery drills to test combat readiness, officials say

    00:49

  • At least eight killed in South Korea as heavy rain causes flooding

    01:04

  • Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing

    03:12

  • Huge sinkhole opens in Chilean desert

    00:50

  • Gaza residents struggle to recover from losses brought by Israel, PIJ conflict

    01:34

  • Cease-fire in Gaza holds following three days of violence

    00:22

  • Fears grow over nuclear danger in Ukraine after more shelling

    02:21

  • Beluga whale refuses food after straying into France's Seine River

    01:14

  • Italian army detonates WWII bomb uncovered in drought-stricken riverbank

    00:50

  • China announces new military drills near Taiwan

    00:45

  • Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

    01:52

  • Beachgoers run for safety after hearing sirens amid weekend of violence in Israel

    00:57

  • Israeli airstrike kills top Islamic Jihad commander

    00:31

  • Fears grow over Ukrainian nuclear plant now under Russian control

    01:56

  • Biden leaves isolation after testing negative for COVID-19

    01:16

  • Over 100 injured, multiple missing in Cuba after lightning sets oil storage tanks on fire

    01:18

  • Bus crash in Croatia leaves at least 12 dead, more than 30 injured

    01:01

NBC News

U.S. to return 30 stolen ancient artifacts to Cambodia

01:32

The U.S. agreed on Monday to return 30 looted antiquities to Cambodia, including statues of Buddhist and Hindi deities carved more than 1,000 years ago. The items, which were stolen during civil conflicts between the 1960s and 1990s and sold to Westerners using fake documents, were voluntarily relinquished by U.S. museums and private collectors.Aug. 9, 2022

  • Three Palestinian militants killed in West Bank days after Gaza ceasefire

    01:14

  • Nancy Pelosi talks Trump FBI raid, Taiwan trip, midterm elections

    12:19
  • Now Playing

    U.S. to return 30 stolen ancient artifacts to Cambodia

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Taiwan holds live-fire artillery drills to test combat readiness, officials say

    00:49

  • At least eight killed in South Korea as heavy rain causes flooding

    01:04

  • Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing

    03:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All