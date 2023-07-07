IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: The 'mess' in the House Freedom Caucus, Russian media attacks mercenary's lavish home, and police warn a foot fondler is on the loose

  • UP NEXT

    Texas woman hospitalized with infection after cosmetic procedure in Mexico

    05:09

  • July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

    02:42

  • Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku

    07:38

  • Titanic submersible’s apparent implosion being investigated

    03:37

  • Ukraine pleas for more U.S support in the air 

    03:54

  • Debris from missing Titanic submersible found, passengers presumed dead

    04:17

  • Coast Guard speaks on discovery of Titanic submersible debris

    01:35

  • Underwater noise heard amid search for submersible exploring Titanic wreckage

    04:17

  • Deep sea expert discusses search for Titanic submersible

    01:34

  • Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

    01:21

  • Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away

    03:52

  • China comments on ‘positive’ meeting with Blinken

    00:54

  • Video shows submersible similar to missing Titanic tourist vessel

    00:31

  • Blinken: Meeting with President Xi an ‘important start’ to stabilizing ties between U.S. and China

    00:46

  • Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing

    03:52

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot handed over to U.S. authorities in Peru

    00:38

  • Soccer star Lionel Messi to sign with MSL club Inter Miami

    03:21

  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet with Biden during U.S. trip

    04:07

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

NBC News

Treasury Secretary defends U.S. actions to protect its national security

01:20

“The United States will, in certain circumstances, need to pursue targeted actions to protect its national security,” the treasury secretary said during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.July 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Texas woman hospitalized with infection after cosmetic procedure in Mexico

    05:09

  • July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

    02:42

  • Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku

    07:38

  • Titanic submersible’s apparent implosion being investigated

    03:37

  • Ukraine pleas for more U.S support in the air 

    03:54
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All