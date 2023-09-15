IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Workers at Jeep Wrangler plant in Ohio strike as deadline set by UAW expires

Workers at Jeep Wrangler plant in Ohio strike as deadline set by UAW expires

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, after a four-year contract expired.Sept. 15, 2023

