    UC Berkeley pauses student housing construction after growing protests

UC Berkeley pauses student housing construction after growing protests

Officials at the University of California, Berkeley have decided to halt the construction of student housing at People's Park after growing protest and reports of some protesters destroying construction material. KNTV’s Thom Jensen reports.Aug. 4, 2022

    UC Berkeley pauses student housing construction after growing protests

