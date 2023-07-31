IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukraine and Russia trade deadly attacks, striking civilian locations

Ukraine and Russia trade deadly attacks, striking civilian locations

The Ukrainian president said Russian missiles struck a city in the south, while Russian-controlled Donetsk accused Ukraine of shelling the regional capital.July 31, 2023

