Ukraine braces for possible Russian invasion 03:24
Report: Cruise and ballistic missile strikes underway in Kyiv control centers01:58
Blasts heard in Ukraine capital as Putin announces Russia will conduct a military operation06:46
Blinken: Russian forces in place for 'major aggression against Ukraine'02:28
Ukraine declares state of emergency as U.S. warns of full-scale Russian invasion02:25
New sanctions ‘not influential enough’ to deter Putin, former Russian official says01:30
White House: Putin 'improvising' Ukraine strategy, was not prepared for U.S. intel01:50
Pentagon says Russian forces continue to assemble closer to Ukrainian border: ‘They are ready’02:55
Confront Russia or face ‘the end of the world order as we know it,’ Ukraine warns U.N.01:51
U.N. chief blames Russia for ‘most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years’01:16
Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites 01:06
Russia's Lavrov slams U.N. chief over Ukrainian comments01:06
Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says03:00
Biden ‘hasn’t thrown everything’ at Russia after ‘invasion,’ Michael McFaul says03:16
Putin signals no compromise on Ukraine02:45
Biden announces stiff sanctions against Russia after Ukraine ‘invasion’02:38
Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue,' Putin says00:54
U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russia08:44
WH pushes back on criticism: Russian sanctions meant to work ‘over time’02:11
Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov01:52
NBC News' Richard Engel reports from Mariupol, Ukraine on the current conditions after reports of sounds of explosions near Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Feb. 24, 2022
