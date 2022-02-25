Watch: Ukraine claims military aircraft shot down near Kyiv
00:41
Ukraine's military claimed that it shot down a helicopter north of Kyiv on Thursday. Video posted on social media, which NBC News cannot independently verify, is said to show a person from the downed aircraft dropping by parachute.Feb. 25, 2022
