IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine holds disaster response drills amid shelling at nuclear power plant

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainians are asking for more basic needs approaching six months of war

    03:55

  • New signs Ukraine on the offensive after explosion in Crimea

    01:39

  • Explosions rock Russian ammunition depot in Crimea

    00:47

  • Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

    06:32

  • Fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant could ‘jeopardize nuclear safety,’ IAEA says

    00:56

  • How Ukrainian children navigate growing up in war zone

    03:20

  • Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

    01:11

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

    01:28

  • Fears grow over nuclear danger in Ukraine after more shelling

    02:21

  • Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

    01:52

  • Zelenskyy slams Amnesty International report critical of Ukraine

    00:52

  • Three more ships loaded with corn sail from Ukrainian ports

    00:41

  • Biden calls Griner sentencing ‘unacceptable,’ White House hopeful on potential prisoner swap

    04:09

  • U.S. sanctions Putin's alleged mistress

    02:54

  • Ukraine launches mission to rescue 5,000 children missing in Russian-occupied territories

    01:33

  • Ship carrying grain from Ukraine stopped for checks off Istanbul

    00:57

  • First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port after months-long blockade

    03:26

  • First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

    01:48

  • First ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port of Odesa

    00:16

NBC News

Ukraine holds disaster response drills amid shelling at nuclear power plant

01:02

Ukrainian authorities in Zaporizhzhia are holding nuclear disaster response drills amid shelling at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The plant was captured by Russian forces in March and the bouts of shelling have prompted calls for the U.N.’s nuclear agency to visit the facility in southern Ukraine.Aug. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine holds disaster response drills amid shelling at nuclear power plant

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainians are asking for more basic needs approaching six months of war

    03:55

  • New signs Ukraine on the offensive after explosion in Crimea

    01:39

  • Explosions rock Russian ammunition depot in Crimea

    00:47

  • Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

    06:32

  • Fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant could ‘jeopardize nuclear safety,’ IAEA says

    00:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All