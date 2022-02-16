IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine holds national day of unity amid tensions with Russia

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Biden warns Russian invasion still possible despite drawback of troops from Ukrainian border

    05:36

  • Biden on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'An invasion remains distinctly possible’

    02:40

  • Full speech: Biden gives update on rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine

    10:51

  • Biden speaks directly to Russian citizens: ‘You are not our enemy’

    02:12

  • Biden: Diplomacy 'best way forward' for Russia and Ukraine

    01:53

  • Ukrainians could have been paid to participate in anti-American protests

    02:40

  • Putin blames U.S. and NATO for Ukraine crisis

    01:26

  • Ukrainian officials raise concern over possible Russian cyberattack

    04:36

  • Russia says some military units are rebasing after drills near Ukraine

    00:42

  • Biden signals readiness to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia as Ukraine tensions build

    05:11

  • Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisis

    01:39

  • Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy

    02:26

  • Blinken addresses ongoing situation in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

    01:37

  • Biden, Putin call scheduled as fears of Ukraine invasion looms

    05:01

  • U.S. warns Russia could invade Ukraine before end of Olympics

    02:33

  • Biden warns U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine, White House says Russia could invade 'any time'

    03:59

  • ‘I’m packed and I’m gone’: Ukrainians living in U.S. say they’re ready to fight if Russia invades

    03:50

  • Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions

    06:35

  • Russia's military drills near Ukraine border stir up invasion fears

    02:24

NBC News

Ukraine holds national day of unity amid tensions with Russia

00:58

Ukrainians showed their solidarity for the "Day of National Unity," declared by the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on citizens to display the blue-and-yellow national flag and sing the national anthem.Feb. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine holds national day of unity amid tensions with Russia

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Biden warns Russian invasion still possible despite drawback of troops from Ukrainian border

    05:36

  • Biden on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'An invasion remains distinctly possible’

    02:40

  • Full speech: Biden gives update on rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine

    10:51

  • Biden speaks directly to Russian citizens: ‘You are not our enemy’

    02:12

  • Biden: Diplomacy 'best way forward' for Russia and Ukraine

    01:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All