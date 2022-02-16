Ukraine holds national day of unity amid tensions with Russia
00:58
Ukrainians showed their solidarity for the "Day of National Unity," declared by the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on citizens to display the blue-and-yellow national flag and sing the national anthem.Feb. 16, 2022
