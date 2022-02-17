Ukraine, Russia-backed rebels trade accusations of shelling in Eastern Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A kindergarten in a frontline village was severely damaged after what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested was a “big provocation” from pro-Russia forces in the Luhansk region. Meanwhile, Russia-backed rebels fired back with accusations the Ukrainian military was shelling the area near Donetsk so heavily that it could even be heard in the city center. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe released a statement calling for restraint and the protection of civilian population.Feb. 17, 2022

