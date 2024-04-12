IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Key figures from O.J. Simpson's trial react to his death, dinner becomes Gaza protest flashpoint, and tens of billions of cicadas are coming

Ukraine's air defenses risk being exhausted by intense Russian bombardment, Zelenskyy warns
April 12, 202401:24
Russia's campaign of intense bombardment by missiles and drones threatens to exhaust Ukraine's supply of air defense system, President Zelenskyy warned.April 12, 2024

