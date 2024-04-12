Ukraine's air defenses risk being exhausted by intense Russian bombardment, Zelenskyy warns

- Now Playing
Ukraine's air defenses risk being exhausted by intense Russian bombardment, Zelenskyy warns01:24
American farmers sending aid to rebuild Ukraine's farming industry amid war05:31
Several people killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv00:55
‘It’s possible’ Speaker Johnson could lose his job over Ukraine vote: GOP congressman01:15
Putin says Russia has no designs on NATO countries but will shoot down F-16s supplied to Ukraine01:29
Russia attacks Ukrainian electrical power supply including major hydroelectric plant01:06
Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment from ballistic and cruise missiles00:53
Putin warns he’s ready to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia00:37
Pope says Ukraine should have ‘courage of the white flag’ and negotiate with Russia01:10
Ukraine claims it sank a Russian Black Sea patrol ship near Crimea00:47
Zelenskyy on need of foreign aid to win war: We count on our partners02:24
Several hundred protest in London against the war in Ukraine00:47
Zelenskyy discusses need for aid from allies as Ukraine marks 2 years since Russian invasion02:43
Schumer warns of a government shutdown, calls on GOP to act00:54
Scientists raise concerns over Europe's largest nuclear power plant amid war in Ukraine04:58
On second anniversary of war, Ukraine struggles to fight on02:11
Full David Cameron Interview: Navalny’s death is example of Putin’s henchmen ‘behaving like Nazis’16:02
Biden administration announces 500 sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death03:10
Biden calls Putin 'crazy SOB,' plans new sanctions against Russia02:21
Historic number of women join Ukraine’s army fighting Russia02:34
