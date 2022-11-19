Ukraine’s deputy defense minister predicts war will be over by ‘end of spring’ next year

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Volodymyr Havrylov said during an interview with Sky News that he thinks the country’s war with Russia will likely be over by “the end of spring” next year, saying that “it’s the maximum time” the Russian troops have. “Intuition” said the minister, when asked what drew him to the conclusion. Ukraine has recently retaken significant swaths of land in the south and east of the country as part of a strong counteroffensive, forcing Russia to withdraw from the key southern city of Kherson last week.Nov. 19, 2022