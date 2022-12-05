IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska honored with Hillary Rodham Clinton Award

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska was honored with the Hillary Rodham Clinton award for advancing women in peace and security. Zelenska received the award for her “tireless efforts” to address the wellbeing of children across Ukraine since Russia began its invasion.Dec. 5, 2022

