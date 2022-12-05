Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska honored with Hillary Rodham Clinton Award

- Now Playing
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska honored with Hillary Rodham Clinton Award02:43
- UP NEXT
Russia launches new wave of missile attacks against Ukraine as winter sets in04:25
Ukrainians rebuild in preparation for brutal winter02:40
Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother05:05
Pope's 'unchristian' comments criticized by Russia's Lavrov01:33
King Charles opens welcome center for Ukrainian refugees01:02
Ukrainian moms embrace life after nine months of war05:00
Russians increasingly divided over Ukraine conflict02:22
‘We cannot let Putin win’ the war, says NATO’s secretary-general01:20
Surgeons continue heart operation in Kyiv after Russian missile strike cuts power00:25
Power restored to parts of Ukraine as cold winter looms02:09
Ukrainian president reassures children: ‘Victory is soon’00:58
Putin tells Russian military mothers: 'We share your pain'02:01
Mothers of Ukraine speak out on their dream for a brighter future03:17
At least 10 killed in Kherson by sustained Russian bombardment, officials say01:04
Ukrainians coming together amid Russian missile strikes01:34
Kyiv residents line up for water after devastating Russian strikes01:11
Newborn killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian hospital, officials say00:50
Ukraine funding will ‘not be as much of a given’ with divided government: Fmr. ambassador05:09
Ukrainians brace for harsh winter amid power cuts, blackouts03:43
- Now Playing
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska honored with Hillary Rodham Clinton Award02:43
- UP NEXT
Russia launches new wave of missile attacks against Ukraine as winter sets in04:25
Ukrainians rebuild in preparation for brutal winter02:40
Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother05:05
Pope's 'unchristian' comments criticized by Russia's Lavrov01:33
King Charles opens welcome center for Ukrainian refugees01:02
Play All