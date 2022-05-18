IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukraine's first war crimes trial against Russian soldier begins

The trial opened in a Kyiv court of Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander, who is charged with murdering a 62-year-old civilian in the Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28.May 18, 2022

