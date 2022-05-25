IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukraine's president sends condolences over Texas elementary school shooting

NBC News

Ukraine's president sends condolences over Texas elementary school shooting

00:38

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to victims of the Texas school shooting during an appearance via video at a World Economic Forum session.May 25, 2022

