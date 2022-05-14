IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's President Zelenskyy cheers on country's Eurovision performers

    00:22
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell meets Ukrainian President in Kyiv

    01:01

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast

    02:11

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

  • Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04

  • Watch: First visitors cross record-breaking new suspension bridge

    01:15

  • Israeli police storm crowds at funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

    01:13

  • UAE’s leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

    00:25

  • Amb. Lipstadt: Lufthansa barring all Jewish passengers from flight 'classic prejudice'

    01:54

  • Ukrainian forces release video of destroyed bridge, military vehicles at river crossing

    00:48

  • Fears grow over potential clashes at Al Jazeera journalist’s funeral

    00:58

  • Kim Jong Un visits North Korea’s Covid crisis headquarters

    00:51

  • Sheltering Ukrainian children continue learning in Kharkiv subway station

    01:22

  • Pussy Riot kick off ‘Anti-War Tour’ after member flees Russia in disguise

    00:59

  • Price of cryptocurrencies crash during crypto sell-off

    03:40

  • Russia vows retaliatory steps after Finland moves to join NATO

    01:44

  • Ukrainian artists and manufacturers team up to raise funds for war efforts

    01:32

  • Palestinian president holds Israel responsible for death of Al Jazeera reporter

    00:45

NBC News

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy cheers on country's Eurovision performers

00:22

Ukraine's President cheered on the country's Eurovision performers as the grand final of the European singing contest took place in Turin, Italy. Zelenskyy said every victory for Ukraine is important.May 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's President Zelenskyy cheers on country's Eurovision performers

    00:22
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell meets Ukrainian President in Kyiv

    01:01

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast

    02:11

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41

  • Reports of possible Russian retreat near Kharkiv, as Moscow extends detention for WNBA star

    01:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All