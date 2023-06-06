IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian dam destroyed, flooding cities and forcing evacuations

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    ‘An environmental bomb of mass destruction’: Zelenskyy slams Russia over dam explosion

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Destroyed dam in Ukraine triggers possible environmental crisis

    03:40

  • Video reportedly shows flooding in the town of Nova Kakhovka after dam wall breach

    00:43

  • Dam in Ukraine destroyed, unleashing massive surge of water

    02:15

  • Water levels in Dnipro River tributary rise over three feet after Kakhovka dam breach, residents say

    00:41

  • Cellphone video shows damaged generator building at the Kakhovka dam

    00:41

  • Surveillance video from November 2022 shows explosions at the Kakhovka dam

    00:59

  • Drone video shows water surging through a huge hole in Ukraine's Kakhovka dam

    01:05

  • Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20

    02:09

  • Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks

    02:08

  • Kyiv sees deadliest day since Russian attacks intensified in May

    00:27

  • Watch: Dashcam captures missile falling on busy Kyiv highway

    00:56

  • Moscow residential areas hit in drone attack for the first time since start of war in Ukraine

    01:49

  • Putin claims Ukrainian drones targeted civilians in Moscow

    01:36

  • Ukraine denies responsibility for Moscow drone attack

    02:44

  • Drones attack Moscow, Kyiv is assaulted in rare daytime strikes

    01:58

  • Residents hear loud bang during Moscow drone attack

    01:43

  • Russia fires three massive waves of attacks across Ukraine in 48 hours

    01:37

  • Biggest drone strike yet on Kyiv

    01:02

NBC News

‘An environmental bomb of mass destruction’: Zelenskyy slams Russia over dam explosion

01:13

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed “a Russian terrorist attack” for the “deliberate destruction” of the Kakhovka dam, and the consequent flooding of the surrounding region.June 6, 2023

  • Ukrainian dam destroyed, flooding cities and forcing evacuations

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    ‘An environmental bomb of mass destruction’: Zelenskyy slams Russia over dam explosion

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Destroyed dam in Ukraine triggers possible environmental crisis

    03:40

  • Video reportedly shows flooding in the town of Nova Kakhovka after dam wall breach

    00:43

  • Dam in Ukraine destroyed, unleashing massive surge of water

    02:15

  • Water levels in Dnipro River tributary rise over three feet after Kakhovka dam breach, residents say

    00:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All