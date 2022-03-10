Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide after Mariupol hospital attack

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of war crimes on Wednesday after a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol.March 10, 2022
