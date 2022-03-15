IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Zelenskyy’s message to Russians: ‘You bombarded ordinary people, residential areas. And you keep bombarding.'02:09
UP NEXT
Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces02:47
Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes04:35
Russian state TV employee speaks out after protesting during broadcast01:48
Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war02:24
Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation04:46
‘No war’: Russian protester detained for crashing live broadcast02:21
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address Congress04:08
Ukrainian refugee crisis worsens as nearly 3 million flee02:28
Three world leaders to meet with Zelenskyy Tuesday in Ukraine03:21
Deadly Russian bombardment strikes Kyiv residential building00:58
Zelenskyy urges Russian soldiers to surrender, says Kyiv is listening in01:34
Elderly Ukrainian refugee dies on her journey out of war zone03:32
Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation02:22
Misinformation on Ukraine spreading in the U.S.01:42
Refugees share their stories as more flee Ukraine for European neighbors02:36
Russian invasion: Deadly attack on apartment building in Kyiv02:59
Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set00:56
Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine02:20
Pentagon extends ‘deepest sympathies’ to family of journalist killed in Russian shelling01:33
Zelenskyy’s message to Russians: ‘You bombarded ordinary people, residential areas. And you keep bombarding.'02:09
The Ukrainian president again criticized NATO’s lack of commitment to enforcing “a no-fly zone free of death brought by the Russian air force.”March 15, 2022
Now Playing
Zelenskyy’s message to Russians: ‘You bombarded ordinary people, residential areas. And you keep bombarding.'02:09
UP NEXT
Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces02:47
Harvard students create website to help Ukrainian refugees find homes04:35
Russian state TV employee speaks out after protesting during broadcast01:48
Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war02:24
Residents of Kherson, Ukraine, rally against Russian occupation04:46