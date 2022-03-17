‘You are a man, a hero’: Zelenskyy congratulates freed mayor of Melitopol
Mayor Ivan Fedorov was seized by Russian troops and held for several days before being freed under circumstances not yet clear. “I am ready to execute any of your commands to make victory day closer,” he told President Zelenskyy over the phone.March 17, 2022
