IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blinken 'concerned' China may directly support Russia with military equipment

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    ‘You are a man, a hero’: Zelenskyy congratulates freed mayor of Melitopol

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian teen refugee credits her cat for keeping her safe

    00:55

  • Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated for use in Ukraine stolen from New York warehouse

    01:47

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

    03:29

  • Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:29

  • Zelenskyy references President Reagan, Berlin Wall in speech to German lawmakers

    02:25

  • Zelenskyy addresses German lawmakers: Support ‘came too late to stop war’

    03:13

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Lester Holt on red lines, chance of WWIII

    03:10

  • Biden accuses Putin of war crimes as more aid heads to Ukraine

    02:22

  • Ukrainian theater with signs that read ‘children’ attacked by Russia

    02:57

  • At least one killed after downed rocket fell on Kyiv apartment building, emergency services say

    00:48

  • Zelenskyy ‘thankful’ for Biden’s support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers

    01:48

  • Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia

    04:38

  • Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress

    02:57

  • NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    04:42

  • Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter

    01:18

  • Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war

    01:21

  • Video shows Mariupol theatre in smoke, flames after bombing by Russian forces

    00:39

  • Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life

    07:30

NBC News

‘You are a man, a hero’: Zelenskyy congratulates freed mayor of Melitopol

01:27

Mayor Ivan Fedorov was seized by Russian troops and held for several days before being freed under circumstances not yet clear. “I am ready to execute any of your commands to make victory day closer,” he told President Zelenskyy over the phone.March 17, 2022

  • Blinken 'concerned' China may directly support Russia with military equipment

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    ‘You are a man, a hero’: Zelenskyy congratulates freed mayor of Melitopol

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian teen refugee credits her cat for keeping her safe

    00:55

  • Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated for use in Ukraine stolen from New York warehouse

    01:47

  • Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

    03:29

  • Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All