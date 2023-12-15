IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails E.U. accession talks

00:48

In his Thursday night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on starting E.U. accession talks. He called it "a truly remarkable result for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe."Dec. 15, 2023

