IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'good news from the south' as Russians withdraw from Kherson

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Damage seen in Ukraine village after Russian troops withdraw

    00:52

  • Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

    04:24

  • Russian military withdraws troops from Kherson

    00:25

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy stays tight-lipped on Kherson counteroffensive

    01:12

  • Russian defense minister announces withdrawal of troops from Kherson

    01:16

  • Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reassures 10-year-old Ukrainian of U.S. support

    02:13

  • Sean Penn gives Ukrainian president his Oscar statuette

    01:17

  • Russia disputes heavy losses after ‘incomprehensible’ battle in Ukraine

    03:46

  • Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visits Kyiv grain processing plant

    01:01

  • Biden's national security adviser Sullivan acknowledges communications with Russia

    01:36

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Donetsk region is ‘epicenter of madness’ in the conflict

    00:36

  • Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions

    02:41

  • Kyiv Mayor Klitschko says city must prepare as Russia targets infrastructure

    00:49

  • Putin says civilians must be evacuated from most dangerous areas of Kherson

    00:40

  • ‘Thank you for not abandoning us’: Ukrainian POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Russia

    00:55

  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

    03:32

  • North Korea, Iran may be supplying Russia with weapons

    01:09

  • Russia resumes participation in humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine

    00:38

  • Kyiv recovering after major attacks on infrastructure

    02:25

NBC News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'good news from the south' as Russians withdraw from Kherson

01:10

Ukrainian forces have liberated 41 settlements on their advance through the south of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his Thursday night broadcast.Nov. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'good news from the south' as Russians withdraw from Kherson

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Damage seen in Ukraine village after Russian troops withdraw

    00:52

  • Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

    04:24

  • Russian military withdraws troops from Kherson

    00:25

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy stays tight-lipped on Kherson counteroffensive

    01:12

  • Russian defense minister announces withdrawal of troops from Kherson

    01:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All