IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Zelenskyy calls captured Americans ‘heroes’ in exclusive interview

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    ‘Prove that freedom always wins’: Zelenskyy’s message to Glastonbury Festival

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian troops in Sievierodonetsk ordered to retreat, governor says

    01:00

  • Zelenskyy speaks out on missing American fighters

    01:52

  • Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

    04:09

  • Nonprofit leads vital effort to help deliver aid and evacuate Ukrainians

    02:19

  • ‘It's a victory’: Zelenskyy celebrates E.U. candidacy decision

    01:01

  • ‘The right side of history’: E.U. welcomes Ukraine’s bid for membership

    01:00

  • Mariupol residents attempt to rebuild, help refugees amid Russian occupancy

    05:32

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

    03:30

  • 2 Americans captured fighting in Ukraine ‘should be punished,’ Kremlin spokesman tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons

    21:27

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

  • Watch: Ukrainian tank pounds Russian positions in Sievierodonetsk

    00:35

  • Another American has been killed in Ukraine, State Dept. confirms

    01:44

  • Challenges of delivering food, aid to a war-torn country

    04:47

  • AG Garland makes surprise trip to Ukraine to discuss war crime investigations

    01:35

  • Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children

    00:39

  • Russia comments for first time on American veterans captured in Ukraine: exclusive

    02:20

  • Orchestra project brings refugees together from across the world

    04:42

  • New details emerge about Americans missing in Ukraine

    01:56

NBC News

‘Prove that freedom always wins’: Zelenskyy’s message to Glastonbury Festival

01:38

“We, in Ukraine, would also like to live life as we used to and enjoy freedom and this wonderful summer,” the Ukrainian leader told revelers at the famous U.K. music festival. But, he lamented, that could not happen because “Russia has stolen our peace.”June 24, 2022

  • Zelenskyy calls captured Americans ‘heroes’ in exclusive interview

    02:32
  • Now Playing

    ‘Prove that freedom always wins’: Zelenskyy’s message to Glastonbury Festival

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian troops in Sievierodonetsk ordered to retreat, governor says

    01:00

  • Zelenskyy speaks out on missing American fighters

    01:52

  • Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

    04:09

  • Nonprofit leads vital effort to help deliver aid and evacuate Ukrainians

    02:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All