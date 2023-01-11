IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises support from 'free world' at Golden Globes

01:00

During a video appearance at the 80th Golden Globe awards, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country will stop Russia's invasion but warned that there are "still battles and tears ahead."Jan. 11, 2023

