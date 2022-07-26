IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘This is your hour’: Zelenskyy quotes Churchill while accepting leadership award

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'terror' by restricting gas supplies

    00:49

  • Non-profit brings love of baseball to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    02:36

  • Russia strikes Odessa port less than a day after signing grain deal

    02:18

  • Russia's Lavrov accuses the West of impeding Ukrainian talks, grain deal

    01:54

  • Two Americans fighting in Ukraine reported dead

    02:03

  • Russia agrees to end Ukraine grain blockade over global criticism, official says

    01:28

  • Nine-year-old Ukrainian gets life-saving heart surgery in U.S.

    01:46

  • Agreement reached to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports

    02:11

  • Russia shells school in eastern Ukraine, claims it was used as Ukrainian base

    00:44

  • Ukrainian first lady: 'It is very important for us that this support doesn't vanish'

    07:57

  • First Lady Olena Zelenska says her 9-year-old son wants to be a soldier

    02:58

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of cruise missile attacks on civilian sites in Donetsk

    00:51

  • CIA director William Burns talks support for Ukraine, Brittney Griner

    02:14

  • CIA Director Burns reflects on Putin’s mindset, Ukraine war

    02:31

  • Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks out in an exclusive interview

    02:25

  • Ukrainian soldier shares trauma from fighting on frontlines

    02:43

  • Russia plans to annex more Ukraine territory, White House warns

    02:18

  • Inside a Ukrainian town six miles from frontlines of war

    03:01

  • Nonprofit helping deaf Ukrainian refugees during Russia’s invasion

    01:40

NBC News

‘This is your hour’: Zelenskyy quotes Churchill while accepting leadership award

00:59

The Ukrainian president was given the Sir Winston Churchill Award for his "incredible courage, defiance, and dignity" in leading his country’s defense against the Russian invasion.July 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘This is your hour’: Zelenskyy quotes Churchill while accepting leadership award

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'terror' by restricting gas supplies

    00:49

  • Non-profit brings love of baseball to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    02:36

  • Russia strikes Odessa port less than a day after signing grain deal

    02:18

  • Russia's Lavrov accuses the West of impeding Ukrainian talks, grain deal

    01:54

  • Two Americans fighting in Ukraine reported dead

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All