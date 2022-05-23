IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian troops push into Donbas, Ukraine’s coal mining region

  • Russian soldier sentenced to life in first war crimes trial since invasion of Ukraine

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy receives John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award

    Russian demining team deployed at recently overtaken Azovstal steel plant

  • Ukrainian President and First Lady appear in rare joint interview

  • Zelenskyy family offers a glimpse of life in Ukraine following war

  • Zelenskyy calls situation in Donbas ‘extremely difficult’

  • Pets find homes after being left behind by Ukrainians fleeing war

  • Russia claims complete control of steel plant in Mariupol

  • Smuggled footage by captured Ukrainian medic shows realities of war

  • Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

  • ‘War has been waged in the information space’: Putin on surge in anti-Russian cyberattacks

  • Despite Ukraine, Putin still sells in Russia

  • Richard Engel reunites with 88-year-old who survived Russian attacks

  • Horrors inside Mariupol show stunning toll of war

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russian forces 'completely destroyed' Donbas region

  • Senate passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package

  • Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden

  • Ukrainian fighters destroy bridge to slow Russian advance

  • Ukrainian medic chronicled her work in Mariupol before being captured by Russians

Ukraine's Zelenskyy receives John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among five recipients named at the JFK Profile in Courage Awards on Sunday night. Presenting the award, Caroline Kennedy said it had been given to an international elected official in only a "few exceptional cases" when "political courage has inspired the world."May 23, 2022

