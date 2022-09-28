IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy ridicules Russian-led referendums in occupied areas

Ukraine's Zelenskyy ridicules Russian-led referendums in occupied areas

00:51

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy derided Kremlin-run referenda in occupied regions of Ukraine as a "farce" in his nightly video address on Tuesday.Sept. 28, 2022

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy ridicules Russian-led referendums in occupied areas

