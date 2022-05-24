IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia intensifies assault on Donbas as war in Ukraine enters third month

    04:01
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he'll only talk peace with Putin

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Russia reportedly now controls about 20% of Ukraine

    02:08

  • Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

    01:46

  • Starbucks to exit Russia after 15 years, will pay employees for six months to help with transition

    00:54

  • Ukrainian court finds Russian soldier guilty of killing unarmed civilian

    03:41

  • Russian troops push into Donbas, Ukraine’s coal mining region

    02:31

  • Russian soldier sentenced to life in first war crimes trial since invasion of Ukraine

    00:54

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy receives John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award

    01:13

  • Russian demining team deployed at recently overtaken Azovstal steel plant

    00:57

  • Ukrainian President and First Lady appear in rare joint interview

    01:27

  • Zelenskyy family offers a glimpse of life in Ukraine following war

    02:09

  • Zelenskyy calls situation in Donbas ‘extremely difficult’

    01:16

  • Pets find homes after being left behind by Ukrainians fleeing war

    02:08

  • Russia claims complete control of steel plant in Mariupol

    02:23

  • Smuggled footage by captured Ukrainian medic shows realities of war

    03:14

  • Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

    02:15

  • ‘War has been waged in the information space’: Putin on surge in anti-Russian cyberattacks

    01:18

  • Despite Ukraine, Putin still sells in Russia

    01:21

  • Richard Engel reunites with 88-year-old who survived Russian attacks

    03:04

NBC News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he'll only talk peace with Putin

01:29

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos via video on Monday that President Vladimir Putin was the only Russian official he was willing to meet with to discuss how to end the war.May 24, 2022

  • Russia intensifies assault on Donbas as war in Ukraine enters third month

    04:01
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he'll only talk peace with Putin

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Russia reportedly now controls about 20% of Ukraine

    02:08

  • Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

    01:46

  • Starbucks to exit Russia after 15 years, will pay employees for six months to help with transition

    00:54

  • Ukrainian court finds Russian soldier guilty of killing unarmed civilian

    03:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All