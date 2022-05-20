Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russian forces 'completely destroyed' Donbas region

- Now Playing
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russian forces 'completely destroyed' Donbas region01:15
Senate passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package02:37
Senate passes new $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, sends to Biden03:34
Ukrainian fighters destroy bridge to slow Russian advance00:58
Ukrainian medic chronicled her work in Mariupol before being captured by Russians01:44
Russia parades surrendering Ukrainian fighters through Mariupol02:12
Ukraine's Zelenskyy mocks Russian announcement of new laser weapon01:26
Telemedicine helping international doctors treat wounded children in Ukraine03:12
Russia focuses on Donbas region as Ukraine drives troops back from Kharkiv02:01
Stars and stripes raised in Kyiv as U.S. Embassy reopens00:46
Ukraine's first war crimes trial against Russian soldier begins00:54
Finland, Sweden officially submit applications to join NATO02:22
Finland, Sweden submit formal applications to join NATO00:49
Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol’s steel plant surrender, but Russia may label them as a terrorist group01:34
Russia takes full control of first major Ukrainian city02:16
Wounded troops from Azovstal evacuated for medical treatment00:50
G7 warns Russia-Ukraine war is stoking global food crisis12:31
Missile strikes target tourist infrastructure near Odesa, Ukraine says00:32
Sweden, Finland indicate support for NATO membership amid war in Ukraine05:25
McDonald's to exit Russia after 30+ years, selling all 800 locations00:36
