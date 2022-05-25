IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says 'situation in Donbas is extremely difficult'

In his Tuesday night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the difficulty Ukrainian troops faced in the east of the country and mocked Russia's explanation for its military failures.May 25, 2022

