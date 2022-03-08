IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How the Russian invasion has upended life for Ukrainians

    00:57

  • Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food

    00:54

  • Inside NATO drills in Latvia near the Russian border

    01:28

  • Ukrainian families fleeing war hope for safe future for their children

    02:54

  • Russia escalates assault on Kyiv as civilians try to escape

    03:58

  • ‘People need me here’: U.S. medics, British fighters volunteer in Ukraine

    01:47

  • Ukraine slams proposed humanitarian corridors as Russia pounds Ukrainian cities

    02:24

  • Satellite images show renewed activity at shuttered North Korea missile site

    01:53

  • Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales

    01:35

  • Powerful moments nine days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:44

  • Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

    03:30

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant

    03:12

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

    02:46

  • Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city

    00:46

  • Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

    02:43

  • Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

    01:21

  • Russian conscripts 'are not and will not be' involved in combat in Ukraine, Putin says

    00:49
    Ukraine's Zelenskyy scornful of Russian plans for humanitarian corridors

    01:13
    Video shows destruction at apartment building after bombing in Ukraine

    00:43

Ukraine's Zelenskyy scornful of Russian plans for humanitarian corridors

01:13

In a video address on Monday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's plans for humanitarian corridors in Ukraine are "plain cynicism, plain propaganda."March 8, 2022

