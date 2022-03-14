Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks of 'difficult path' to talks with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday the main task of his delegation at talks with their Russian counterparts was to arrange a meeting between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also repeated calls for NATO to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine.March 14, 2022
