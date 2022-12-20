IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits front-line troops defending Bakhmut, Donetsk, his office says

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Putin says situation in Russian-held areas of Ukraine is 'extremely difficult'

    01:20

  • Family searches for Ukrainian soldier missing since March

    03:15

  • Patriot missiles to Ukraine would be ‘significant upgrade in capability’: fmr. U.S. commander

    05:53

  • Putin visits Belarus amid fears of fresh ground offensive in Ukraine

    00:55

  • Video shows Russian strike on Kyiv energy infrastructure, authorities say

    00:34

  • Russia targeting Ukrainian power grid during frigid winter

    01:33

  • Russia renews push for control of Kyiv with major missile strikes

    01:28

  • Former UPS driver carries out civilian rescues in Ukraine

    07:20

  • New Hampshire man accused of sending weapons to Russia

    01:47

  • Russian drone hits Kyiv building but many more shot down, officials say

    01:10

  • Dozens of countries meet to pledge aid for Ukraine during winter months

    03:52

  • Pentagon works to track weapons provided to Ukraine

    02:45

  • Russia steps up attacks against Ukraine, targeting power grid

    02:17

  • Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘doing everything’ to restore power in Odesa

    00:35

  • 1.5 million Ukrainians without power after Russian drone strike

    00:22

  • Pope Francis breaks down during speech on Ukraine war

    01:04

  • White House denies Saudi Arabia involved in Brittney Griner’s release

    01:31

  • Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’

    02:56

  • Putin pays tribute to front-line forces at Heroes of Russia medal ceremony

    01:29

NBC News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits front-line troops defending Bakhmut, Donetsk, his office says

00:40

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited front-line troops in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks in Ukraine has taken place. The president's office released video on Dec. 20, which showed Zelenskyy handing out medals to soldiers.Dec. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits front-line troops defending Bakhmut, Donetsk, his office says

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    Putin says situation in Russian-held areas of Ukraine is 'extremely difficult'

    01:20

  • Family searches for Ukrainian soldier missing since March

    03:15

  • Patriot missiles to Ukraine would be ‘significant upgrade in capability’: fmr. U.S. commander

    05:53

  • Putin visits Belarus amid fears of fresh ground offensive in Ukraine

    00:55

  • Video shows Russian strike on Kyiv energy infrastructure, authorities say

    00:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All