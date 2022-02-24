IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

    04:23

  • Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack

    00:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25

  • Full speech: Biden announces economic sanctions against Russia after invasion of Ukraine

    22:27

  • Biden: 'U.S. will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant'

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy: ‘New iron curtain’ separates Russia from ‘civilized world’

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    How Russia could be impacted by new economic sanctions

    02:20

  • Biden: 'Complete rupture' of U.S.-Russia relations as they continue invasion of Ukraine

    00:36

  • Biden announces deployment of additional troops to Germany, Poland amid Ukraine invasion

    02:47

  • Anti-war protests break out in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk

    00:29

  • McConnell: Biden should 'ratchet the sanctions all the way up' against Russia

    02:18

  • Scale of Russia's attack on Ukraine captured in pre-dawn explosions, bombed apartments

    00:58

  • Timeline: Russia launches military actions in Ukraine

    00:56

  • How U.S. military is responding to Russia's actions in Ukraine

    03:15

  • Lawmakers respond in unity, condemn Russia attack on Ukraine

    01:49

  • What are the options now that Russia has attacked Ukraine?

    01:55

  • Global markets drop, oil prices surge in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine

    03:39

  • How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:07

  • Biden expected to announce severe sanctions on Russia

    04:06

  • Russian troops descend on Ukraine

    02:13

NBC News

Zelenskyy: ‘New iron curtain’ separates Russia from ‘civilized world’

01:14

The Ukrainian president praised the bravery of his country’s armed forces, and had a warning for the international community: “If you do not give Ukraine real help, the war will knock on your door tomorrow.”Feb. 24, 2022

  • 'Putin is the aggressor': Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

    04:23

  • Video shows destroyed Ukraine apartment after Russian attack

    00:32

  • What comes next from Russia's military in Ukraine?

    06:25

  • Full speech: Biden announces economic sanctions against Russia after invasion of Ukraine

    22:27

  • Biden: 'U.S. will release additional barrels of oil as conditions warrant'

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy: ‘New iron curtain’ separates Russia from ‘civilized world’

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All