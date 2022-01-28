IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds

Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds

“If I were the enemy, I would definitely not use a tank,” said Zinovy Tuzhansky, one of the soldiers taking part. “I would not drive a tank, I would refuse.”Jan. 28, 2022

