Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds01:38
UP NEXT
Rep. Jayapal on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Now is the time for diplomacy to play its role'04:16
Biden pledges economic support to Ukraine as Russia conducts more exercises near border02:26
Biden holds critical call with Ukraine president as Russia tension escalates01:46
Russia's foreign minister criticizes U.S. written response on Ukraine01:20
Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases02:47
Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way01:22
How Russia's military positions could be deliberately confusing Ukrainian troops02:32
Moscow accuses West of pushing Ukraine to provoke Russia01:25
US military supplies arrive in Ukraine02:01
NATO and Russia mobilizing around Ukraine to prepare for potential conflict01:25
White House: Biden focusing on 'diplomacy' amid rising tensions in Ukraine01:07
Ben Rhodes on Vladimir Putin as tensions escalate: 'He does not want Ukraine to be a democracy'02:38
US troops on ‘heightened alert’ for possible deployment in Ukraine02:49
Dr. Evelyn Farkas weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict07:07
Biden considering deploying troops near Russia amid Ukraine invasion threat03:16
President Biden gives an update following call with European leaders03:33
Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: U.S. should prepare for Putin to ‘make a bad decision’03:52
Ordering families out of Ukraine signals invasion as ‘imminent,’ analyst says03:04
Biden weighs deploying troops near Ukraine to counter Putin’s aggression02:37
Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds01:38
“If I were the enemy, I would definitely not use a tank,” said Zinovy Tuzhansky, one of the soldiers taking part. “I would not drive a tank, I would refuse.”Jan. 28, 2022
Now Playing
Ukraine tests anti-tank missiles as Russian threat builds01:38
UP NEXT
Rep. Jayapal on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Now is the time for diplomacy to play its role'04:16
Biden pledges economic support to Ukraine as Russia conducts more exercises near border02:26
Biden holds critical call with Ukraine president as Russia tension escalates01:46
Russia's foreign minister criticizes U.S. written response on Ukraine01:20
Ukraine troops brace for war as prospect of Russian invasion increases02:47