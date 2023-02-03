IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Ukraine using surveillance drones to monitor Belarus border

01:09

Amid concern that Russia may be preparing another onslaught around the anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion, the Ukrainian army is operating surveillance drones along the border with Belarus.Feb. 3, 2023

