IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

    01:49

  • Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv

    01:57

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    ‘Go away Russian ship, go away!’: Ukrainian activists in small boat face down oligarch’s superyacht

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety

    05:31

  • Zelenskyy to Italian lawmakers: ‘Support more sanctions against Russia!’

    01:41

  • Kharkiv residents secure bombed-out homes against looters

    01:17

  • Americans are risking their lives to volunteer in Ukraine

    02:34

  • Ukraine’s ‘Let It Go’ girl performs national anthem at charity concert

    01:50

  • Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues as more than 3,000 people evacuate Mariupol

    03:32

  • Biden warns of potential Russian cyberattacks on US targets

    03:33

  • Zelenskyy pays tribute to Holocaust survivor killed in Russian bombardment of Kharkiv

    00:48

  • Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet

    03:12

  • Biden: ‘Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us’

    01:18

  • Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

    02:10

  • Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

    01:59

  • Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ‘defend' country against 'slaves of propaganda’

    01:19

  • White House: We will respond if Russia conducts cyber attacks on U.S. businesses

    01:55

  • Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization

    00:18

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ‘fighting for salvation’ amid Russian bombardment

    02:15

NBC News

‘Go away Russian ship, go away!’: Ukrainian activists in small boat face down oligarch’s superyacht

01:02

A group of determined sailors from Ukraine attempted to block Roman Abramovich’s luxury yacht from docking in Turkey, as the Russian billionaire tries to avoid the sanctions being imposed by many other countries.March 22, 2022

  • Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

    01:49

  • Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv

    01:57

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

    01:38
  • Now Playing

    ‘Go away Russian ship, go away!’: Ukrainian activists in small boat face down oligarch’s superyacht

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety

    05:31

  • Zelenskyy to Italian lawmakers: ‘Support more sanctions against Russia!’

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All