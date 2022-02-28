Ukrainian ambassador reads texts from Russian soldier before he was killed: 'Mama this is so hard'
02:46
Ukrainian Amb. Sergei Kyslytsya read out a screenshot of a text exchange between a Russian soldier and his mother from before he was killed during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.Feb. 28, 2022
