Ukrainian army commander: 'We are liberating our land. And we are confident we will win'

01:31

“We are advancing in many directions,” said Oleksandr Syrskyi, overall ground force commander and in charge of the defense of Kyiv. He also asked allies and partners to send more weapons.March 29, 2022

