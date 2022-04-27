IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Save the Mariupol garrison’: Soldier’s appeal from besieged Azovstal steel mill

‘Save the Mariupol garrison’: Soldier’s appeal from besieged Azovstal steel mill

“Many, many people have died in the city. The city has almost been wiped off the planet,” said Serhiy Volyna, in a video apparently recorded inside the steel plant under attack by surrounding Russian forces.April 27, 2022

