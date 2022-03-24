Ukrainian artists produce bulletproof vests for the defenders of Kyiv

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs during NATO address01:27
Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month06:09
Now Playing
Ukrainian artists produce bulletproof vests for the defenders of Kyiv01:10
UP NEXT
New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly02:42
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs04:42
Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy02:58
Lester Holt on what’s at stake in Biden’s NATO meeting01:55
Biden attends NATO summit, accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine02:00
Young circus artists from Ukraine find a place to train in Hungary00:57
Biden starts day of intense talks in Brussels on Ukraine invasion01:14
Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum03:48
'Save our Allies' co-founder discusses rescue mission of injured journalist in Ukraine06:45
Zelenskyy urges the world to show support for Ukraine as war nears a month01:25
Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages01:37
Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials01:55
‘How much more of a war crime you want to see?’: Klitschko brothers angry at Kyiv press conference01:36
‘In order for freedom to prevail, it needs to be well armed’: Zelenskyy asks France for military aid01:23
Watch: Drone footage shows damage to Mariupol residential area after Russian shelling00:47
Schools open their classrooms – and hearts – to Ukrainian students02:21
Biden administration looks to expedite resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in U.S.03:41
Ukrainian artists produce bulletproof vests for the defenders of Kyiv01:10
A community of artists in Kyiv has transformed its workshop into a factory for making bulletproof vests for reservists battling the Russian invasion.March 24, 2022
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs during NATO address01:27
Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month06:09
Now Playing
Ukrainian artists produce bulletproof vests for the defenders of Kyiv01:10
UP NEXT
New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly02:42
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs04:42
Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy02:58