Ukrainian children went missing. Their parents won't rest until they're returned.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant accusing Vladimir Putin of war crimes for the displacement of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of aiming to erase the children’s Ukrainian identities. NBC News’ Molly Hunter shares the experience of a mother who traveled 3,000 miles to reunite with her 12-year-old son after eight months apart and the story of a Ukrainian NGO organizing rescue missions to bring more kids home.Sept. 16, 2023